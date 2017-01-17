Schools close as ice storm approaches

A A

The first few pellets of an anticipated ice storm started falling at 5 a.m. today as what could become a major ice storm takes aim at Southwest Washington. A quarter inch of ice, or more, could fall this afternoon and evening as precipitation increases rapidly but temperatures do not. School districts are closed.

The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning just before 5 a.m., but the region got less moisture this morning than meterologists were expecting.

“We were expecting for the rain to be a bit heavier,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Will Ahue. “But don’t let your guard down, because it’s coming.”

Anywhere from a quarter to half-inch of ice is possible when the rain is expected to hit later today, between noon and 3 p.m., amid freezing temperatures, Ahue said.

“This afternoon is still looking like a good storm, just a little later than we thought and possibly a little longer,” he said.

The storm warning is set to expire at 10 p.m., when temperatures are finally forecast to rise above freezing for the first time in days. As is frequently the case with ice storms, the Columbia River Gorge will get the most ice and it will last there the longest. Areas near the gorge, such as Washougal, will also be hit hard.

Most public school students are getting another day off today, with Evergreen and Vancouver leading the parade of closures. Government and businesses are taking a wait-and-see attitude about their schedules, with many announcing late openings.

Some Columbian subscribers may not have received their papers due to icy roads; the website is free to all today, as is our e-edition, which is a digital replica of the newspaper.

C-Tran announced a host of route changes, including commuter routes, and said C-Van will provide only life-sustaining trips. Watch C-Tran’s website for changes.

One thing already canceled today: garbage and recycling collection. Waste Connections’ Tuesday customers may put out double the normal amount next week.

Write this number down in case you need it later: 360-992-8000. That’s the number for Clark Public Utilities to call if your power goes out.

Flying? Check the Portland International Airport flight delay board here. Alaska Airlines has already pared its regional service today in anticipation of the storm.

As if this isn’t all stressful enough, the heavy rain that follows the ice has prompted a flood watch for the metro area, with a lot of localized problems developing as inches of rain fall into the accumulated ice and snow of the last week. A flood watch takes effect the moment the ice storm warning expires but the full extent of that scenario should begin to materialize on Wednesday.