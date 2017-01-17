Minestrone soup is quick, hearty meal

A A

Here is a simple mid-week recipe for minestrone with a refreshing blend of flavors. The vegetables and sausage combine with the perfume of fresh basil and the crunchy texture of the pecans to make this hearty soup, which is a complete meal. This one-dish dinner can be made in 20 minutes.

Acini pepe is a very small soup pasta. Any type of leftover pasta broken into small pieces or orzo (rice-shaped pasta) can be used.

Fresh trimmed green beans and diced celery are available in the produce section of most markets. These make prep time a breeze. Or, slice the vegetables in a food processor fitted with a medium slicing blade.

Sausage Minestrone

Yield 2 servings.

By Linda Gassenheimer

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ pound low-fat turkey sausage

1 cup frozen diced onion

1 cup trimmed green beans cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium tomato, diced, (1 cup)

2 cups fat-free, no-salt-added chicken broth

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup packed fresh washed, ready-to-eat spinach

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

½ cup acini pepe pasta

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped pecans

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Cut sausage into ½-inch pieces. Add the sausage, onion and green beans to the pan. Saute for 5 minutes. Do not brown the vegetables.

Add the tomato and broth. The broth should cover the vegetables. Add water, if needed. Bring to a simmer and partially cover with a lid, leaving space for steam to escape. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat. Stir in the spinach and basil. Let stand 1 minute.

While soup cooks, bring a large pot filled with 2 to 3 quarts water to a boil. Add the acini pepe pasta and boil 8 minutes or until pasta is cooked al dente. Drain.

Spoon pasta into bowls and ladle soup on top. Sprinkle each bowl with Parmesan cheese and pecans.

Per serving: 594 calories (16 percent from fat), 10.4 g fat (2.8 g saturated, 6.4 g monounsaturated), 45 mg cholesterol, 41.9 g protein, 76.5 g carbohydrates, 6.6 g fiber, 772 mg sodium.