Portland, Columbia River Gorge expect ice storm before thaw

PORTLAND — The Portland area is bracing for freezing rain that could bring up to an inch of ice to some areas east of the city, with heavier accumulations in the Columbia River Gorge.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for Portland on Tuesday and an ice storm advisory for the central Willamette Valley.

And an incoming weather system is also beginning to spread freezing rain across a broad swath of the Cascades, Central Washington and southwest Washington. The system could turn roads and highways into skating rinks.

Forecasters say freezing rain will begin Tuesday morning and could last until late afternoon, with slick conditions overnight.

Portland can expect less than one-tenth of an inch of ice, but areas east of Interstate 205 and into the Columbia River Gorge could get an inch or more.

Nearly two dozen flights had already been delayed Tuesday morning at Portland International Airport due to ice concerns.

Oregon has been pummeled by snow and below-freezing temperatures for days, but a warming trend should mean a thaw and possible flooding later in the week.