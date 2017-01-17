Vancouverites celebrate, then stress about snow online

"Am I the only one worried about the pizza delivery guys in this icy weather"

By Katie Gillespie, Columbian Education Reporter

Published:

 

When the first snowflakes fell last week, at first we were all excited about the winter wonderland outside our doors. And who can blame anyone? With Vancouver averaging less than six inches of snow every year, the foot we got last week was historic and beautiful to boot.

Fields of winter #beauty #nature #iphone7plus #weaverwrite #vancouverwa

A photo posted by Scott weaver (@interweave) on

But some of you — actually let’s be real, all of us — got sick of seeing the white stuff outside. Kids have been out of school for a week. Downtown was an ice rink days after the snow fell. Then the rain started, bringing with it slush and the threat of flooding.

Sleeting in East Vancouver. Beak out the foul weather gear! #kgwweather #vancouver #winter #vanwa #sleet

A photo posted by Elizabeth R. Rose (@southwestliz) on

I’m so tired of this winter weather but I got a new drone so that’s cool.

A photo posted by Ben Borman (@benborman) on

Businesses and local non-profits have had to close, including The Columbian’s business office…

But through it all, at least some of us kept our heads on straight and our priorities in order.

Got photos from the past week? Send them our way by posting them on The Columbian’s Facebook page or visit columbian.com/newstip.
Community guidelines

Blogs

more