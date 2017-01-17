Vancouverites celebrate, then stress about snow online

A A

When the first snowflakes fell last week, at first we were all excited about the winter wonderland outside our doors. And who can blame anyone? With Vancouver averaging less than six inches of snow every year, the foot we got last week was historic and beautiful to boot.

Fields of winter #beauty #nature #iphone7plus #weaverwrite #vancouverwa A photo posted by Scott weaver (@interweave) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

But some of you — actually let’s be real, all of us — got sick of seeing the white stuff outside. Kids have been out of school for a week. Downtown was an ice rink days after the snow fell. Then the rain started, bringing with it slush and the threat of flooding.

Sleeting in East Vancouver. Beak out the foul weather gear! #kgwweather #vancouver #winter #vanwa #sleet A photo posted by Elizabeth R. Rose (@southwestliz) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

Here we go again… The welcome sound of rain (plain old Northwest, gray, gloomy rain) brought a smile to my face. Then I looked outside. A photo posted by Kate Dyer-Seeley (@katedyerseeley) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

I’m so tired of this winter weather but I got a new drone so that’s cool. A photo posted by Ben Borman (@benborman) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Beyond ready for winter to be over. — Brittany Moore (@brmooree) January 17, 2017

The snow was cute for a couple of days, but I’m done now. Would like temperatures about 30 and no ice, thanks! — Melissa Boles (@_mboles) January 13, 2017

Someone tell Elsa to just let it go already. Tired of this weather. — Raymond West (@phazerray) January 17, 2017

Businesses and local non-profits have had to close, including The Columbian’s business office…

Because of the lack of thaw and impending icy death storm approaching we are CLOSED today. #FoodCarts #BBQ #VanWa #thisweathersucks — Esoteric BBQ (@EsotericBBQ) January 17, 2017

Weather AGAIN impacting preparations 4 @vida_flare 2 serve this Wed dinner @fortsidebrewing :-(! Plus need to do minor TLC on cart so safety is first & hope u can join us on Jan. 25th! Apologies 4 inconvenience & plz support local businesses impacted by weather! A photo posted by Vida Flare (@vida_flare) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:01am PST

More freezing stuff falling from the sky?? Because of the freezing rain, we’re closing the shelter now, around 2:30 pm, and will be closed for the rest of the day (Tuesday, Jan 17). We want our staff, volunteers and patrons to stay safe out there. #VanWa #hssw #winterweather A photo posted by Humane Society For SW WA (@humanesociety_swwa) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

But through it all, at least some of us kept our heads on straight and our priorities in order.

Am I the only one worried about the pizza delivery guys in this icy weather — little mitch (@_SarahMitchell_) January 17, 2017

