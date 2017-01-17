Vancouverites celebrate, then stress about snow online

When the first snowflakes fell last week, at first we were all excited about the winter wonderland outside our doors. And who can blame anyone? With Vancouver averaging less than six inches of snow every year, the foot we got last week was historic and beautiful to boot.
@newsladykatie pic.twitter.com/wGL5VpIqYY
— Michelle Bart (@helpingheroespr) January 17, 2017
#day17 #365project #project365 #snow #iphone7 #snow #snowpocalypse #vancouver #vanwa https://t.co/dasXKjt2VP pic.twitter.com/CP4ATLBAV0
— Dylan Taylor (@mxblinkday) January 17, 2017
But some of you — actually let’s be real, all of us — got sick of seeing the white stuff outside. Kids have been out of school for a week. Downtown was an ice rink days after the snow fell. Then the rain started, bringing with it slush and the threat of flooding.
Beyond ready for winter to be over.
— Brittany Moore (@brmooree) January 17, 2017
The snow was cute for a couple of days, but I’m done now. Would like temperatures about 30 and no ice, thanks!
— Melissa Boles (@_mboles) January 13, 2017
Someone tell Elsa to just let it go already. Tired of this weather.
— Raymond West (@phazerray) January 17, 2017
Businesses and local non-profits have had to close, including The Columbian’s business office…
Because of the lack of thaw and impending icy death storm approaching we are CLOSED today. #FoodCarts #BBQ #VanWa #thisweathersucks
— Esoteric BBQ (@EsotericBBQ) January 17, 2017
But through it all, at least some of us kept our heads on straight and our priorities in order.
Am I the only one worried about the pizza delivery guys in this icy weather
— little mitch (@_SarahMitchell_) January 17, 2017
Got photos from the past week? Send them our way by posting them on The Columbian’s Facebook page or visit columbian.com/newstip.