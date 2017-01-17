VANTalks looking for speakers

A A

VANCOUVER – A regional version of the popular TED Talk series, called VANTalks, seeks impassioned speakers and thinkers for its May 24 event.

The TED Talk series grew in popularity as a venue to discuss ideas on the cutting edge of numerous topics.

The local version, now in its second year, hopes to continue that trend. Organizer Kevin Hiebert of Resonate Consulting said they want to improve on last year, too.

“Our first event in 2016 was a rousing success,” he said. “We want to make VANTalks 2017 even better by finding the best innovators, professionals, social entrepreneurs, and agents of change in our community who can inspire others and fuel discussion.”

Prospective speakers and presenters can apply online by Jan. 31. Applications will be reviewed by the VANTalks team, organizers said, and presenters who make the first cut will audition on Feb. 15. Up to eight speakers will be chosen to make 12-minute presentations, organizers said.

VANTalks 2017 is scheduled for 6:30 to 9 p.m. May 24 at Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St., Vancouver.

For information, visit vantalks.org.