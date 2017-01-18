Arizona man sought in killing may be in Oregon

A A

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona authorities say a man sought in the shooting death of a 26-year-old high school math teacher may have traveled to one of several other states in the West.

Tempe, Arizona, police say 27-year-old Caleb Bartels may have traveled to Sacramento, Calif.; Reno, Nev.; or Beaverton, Ore., and is considered armed and dangerous.

Detective Lily Duran says a warrant charges Bartels in the killing early Sunday morning of Ryne Zahner, a teacher a Mesa High School who was shot in his home’s backyard.

Police have not released a possible motive but Duran says charges include homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal damage.

Bartels is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. His vehicle is a 2007 silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Arizona license plate BSK8972.