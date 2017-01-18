Boys basketball: King’s Way Christian 53, Castle Rock 34

A A

The Knights held Castle Rock to three points in the second quarter and then four in the fourth in a defensive gem.

Matt Garrison scored 19 points and Joe Mills added 18 to lead King’s Way.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN 53, CASTLE ROCK 34

CASTLE ROCK — Connor Edwards 3, Bryce DesArmo 14, Skyler King, 3 Parker Patching 2, Dakota Golden 9, Hunter Jansen 1, Dylan Holborn 2. Totals 13 (4) 4-8 34.

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Nic Pulicella 2, Jared Jarvi 2, Chris Cotton 0, Luke Hoffman 2, Karter Graves 5, Joe Mills 18, Matt Bryant 0, Matt Garrison 19, Karson Jones 0, Skyler Freeman 5. Totals 23 (3) 4-4 53.

Castle Rock 15 3 12 4–34

King’s Way 8 12 18 15–53