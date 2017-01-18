Boys basketball: R.A. Long 41, Hockinson 38

A A

Hockinson coach Manny Melo was pleased with the Hawks’ defensive effort, but “we just couldn’t make open shots” as the Hawks fell to 3-10 with their home loss to the Jacks.

Ry Paulsen, who led Hockinson (3-10 overall) with 11 points had a chance for the game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds, but it was off the mark.

Hockinson trailed by six with 40 seconds remaining, and Peyton Brammer’s 3-pointer cut it to three. Brammer finished with eight points.

R.A. LONG 41, HOCKINSON 38

R.A. LONG — Marcus Maryott 11, Coby Rothwell 14, Tyrick Lewis-Clark 9, Jacob Thompson, Nolan Plank 0, Conner Wallace 5, Jacob Childers 0, Keoni Mawae 2. Totals 15 (4) 5-12 41

HOCKINSON — Matt Henry 0, Sawyer Racanelli 1, Matt Gospe 8, Peyton Brammer 8, Ry Paulsen 11, Micah Paulsen 3, Cameron Venema 7 Totals 16 (3) 3-6 38.

R.A. Long 9 12 10 10–41

Hockinson 12 10 9 7–38