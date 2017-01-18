Boys basketball: Skyview 68, Battle Ground 45

A A

Four 3-pointers in the second quarter was the difference for the Skyview Storm to help them pull away from Battle Ground for a 4A Greater St. Helens League victory.

Battle Ground (5-5) led by three midway through the second quarter before the 3-pointers started falling and the Storm (10-2).

“Everybody played big for us,” Storm coach Matt Gruhler said.

Levi Nicholson led a balanced Skyview scoring effort with 13 points and Jovon Sewell had 11.

Daelon Floyd led Battle Ground with a game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds.

SKYVIEW 68, BATTLE GROUND 45

BATTLE GROUND — Jacob Currie 4, Eddie Kazic 0, Casey Spencer 1, Brendan Beal 6, Vincent McCormic 12, Ryan Davis, Gunner Talkington, 0 Brock Robinson 0, Tyson Akin, Shane Hatch 0, Eiljah Parker 2, Daelon Floyd 17, KeAndre Hunter-Holliday 0. Cooper Laine 3 Totals 15 (5) 10-15 45

SKYVIEW — Alex Schumacher 4, Cole Grossman 2, Travis Yajko, 4 Jovon Sewell 11, Levi Nicholson 13, Nicholas Campbell 2, Samaad Hector 8, Jayden Chatman 2, Taylor Harbertson 5, KB Fesehazion 9, Skyler Martin 7, Aiden Kese 2. Totals 25 (6) 13-17 68

BatGround 11 12 9 13–45

Skyview 12 16 14 17–68

JV — Skyview won; C — Skyview won