Clark men defeated in double OT at Chemeketa

In spite shooting 50 percent for the game, Clark College fell in double overtime 77-75 at Chemeketa on Wednesday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Division men’s basketball game.

The loss, the Penguins’ second straight, drops them to 8-6 overall, and 1-3 in the NWAC South.

Michael Hill led Clark with 25 points on 10 of 18 shooting and Stephan Ammentorp added 17.

Chemeketa (7-8, 2-1) had four players in double figures, led by a game-high 26 points from Tregg Peterson. The Storm outscored Clark 24-14 in the second overtime.

WOMEN: Clark 70, Chemeketa 65 — The Penguins won for the second time in three games behind a 25-point fourth quarter to improve to 2-2 in the NWAC South.

Cheney native Kendyl Cone paced the Penguins with 22 points on 9 of 14 shooting and had eight rebounds. Prairie High graduate Emily Peters posted 14 points and eight rebounds.