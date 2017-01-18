Easy confirmation seen for at least three Trump picks

A A

WASHINGTON — Senators’ focus on President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees continued Wednesday afternoon, with some attention turning toward which nominees might be confirmed Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., are currently in negotiations over which nominees could be swiftly confirmed. Democrats will need to cooperate to either confirm nominees by unanimous consent or agree to limiting time for their consideration.

When asked about three national security nominees — Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo to be CIA director, retired Gen. John Kelly to lead the Homeland Security Department and retired Gen. James Mattis to lead the Pentagon — being confirmed Friday, Schumer hedged but seemed to tip his hand a bit.

“Those three nominees were not on the list of the nine who we had the most trouble with and wanted the most extensive hearings, and we’re discussing that with Sen. McConnell and some of the folks in the White House right now,” Schumer said.

The Senate Armed Services Committee voted 26-1 Wednesday to favorably report Mattis’ nomination for defense secretary, meaning his nomination can be sent directly to the Senate after he is formally nominated by Trump.

Elaine L. Chao, Trump’s pick for transportation secretary, is also expected to receive bipartisan support. The former labor secretary is married to McConnell.