Fultz scores 37 as UW rallies for OT win

Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 37 points including 25 in the second half and overtime, David Crisp’s 3-pointer with 27 seconds left put Washington in front for good and the Huskies beat Colorado 85-83 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Washington (9-9, 2-4 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second half deficit and survived a frantic final few minutes of regulation and overtime to keep the Buffaloes winless in Pac-12 play. Colorado (10-9, 0-6) has lost six straight to begin the conference season.

Washington trailed 41-24 in the opening moments of the second half, but pieced together a methodic rally to force overtime at 67-all.

WSU routed by Utah

Kyle Kuzman scored 19 points and pulled down 11 boards to help Utah breeze past Washington State 88-47 on Wednesday.

Lorenzo Bonam finished with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and four Utes scored in double figures.