Girls basketball: Castle Rock 46, King’s Way Christian 41

A A

Castle Rock 46, King’s Way Christian 41 — Hannah Moats and Mackenzie Ellertson had 12 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough for the Knights as they dropped their Trico 1A contest at home to the Rockets.

Zoe Feldman added eight points and a team-best 11 rebounds, as King’s Way dropped to 3-6 overall.

Castle Rock 46, King’s Way Christian 41

CASTLE ROCK — Kerianne Cline 2, Nakayla Ehrhorn 12, Megan Keeling 5, Kaylee Cline 2, Hanna Lair, 7 Logann Golden 6, Mackenzie Becker, Rachel Anderson 6, Kaitlyn Sullivan 2, Ellen Hadaller 4. Totals 18 (3) 7-14 46

KING’S WAY CHRISTIAN — Gracie Brown 6, Bethany Hutchin 1, Hannah Moats 12, Grace Schular, Madison Bertrand 0, Amber Kolb 2, Gigi Conway 0, MacKenzie Ellertson 12, Zoe Feldman 8, Kaisha Stokes 0. Totals 19 (3) 3-9 41

Castle Rock 9 6 15 16–46

King’s Way 8 16 11 6–41