Girls basketball: Hockinson 57, R.A. Long 32

Junior Payton Wangler had 15 points and five assists, but the most significant milestone achieved is the four 3-pointers made tied the all-time career 3s (79 and counting) made in the team’s 2A Greater. St. Helens home victory over the Lumberjills.

Brittany McGuire posted a double-double of 13 points, 14 rebounds, and also had four assists and two blocks.

As a team, Hockinson locked down defensively in the second quarter, holding RAL to zero field goals.

HOCKINSON 57, R.A. LONG 32

R.A. LONG — Arianna Maryott 2, Eastyn Reeves 12, Khloe Snair 11, Sadie Allen 0, Shauncey Flemming 1, Mya Kirzy 6, Abagail Smith 0, Totals 10 (1) 14-22 32

HOCKINSON — Emma Dietel 8, Payton Wangler 15, Lauren Ellensohn 4, Grace Russell, 4, Brittany McGuire 13, Adyson Dyer 7, Elyse Fisher 0, Willow Klug 3, Julia Zora 4, Katie Wynkoop 0. Totals 23 (6) 5-12 57

R.A. Long 10 1 14 7–32

Hockinson 12 13 15 17–57

JV — Hockinson won.