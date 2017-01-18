Girls basketball: Skyview 64, Battle Ground 27

A A

Ashlee Comastro’s double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds helped the Storm race past the Tigers.

Riley Friauf added 16 and nine rebounds, as the Storm build a 36-15 halftime lead.

Morgan Stradley led BG with eight points.

SKYVIEW 64, BATTLE GROUND 27

BATTLE GROUND — Brenley Billingsley 2, Kayla Cruz 5, Anna Brinton 2, Morgan Stradley 8, Brianna Adams 4, Kelly Poteet 4, Emeline Akengue 2. Totals 8 (4) 5-6 27

SKYVIEW — Riley Friauf 16, Mikele Anthony 2, Sydney Friauf 5, Hanna Van Nortwick 12, Remington Riley 4, Nicole Christensen 5, Mariah Campbell 2, Norton 0, Ashlee Comastro 18. Totals 27 (3) 7-12 64

BGround 5 10 4 8–27

Skyview 19 17 18 10–64

JV — Skyview won.