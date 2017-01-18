Letter: Support Vancouver schools bond

A A

Strong public schools are the cornerstone of a successful community. Help Vancouver continue to be a city to be proud of by supporting the Vancouver Public Schools bond being decided on Feb. 14.

Our children need your vote. This bond measure would rebuild and/or help every school in Vancouver Public Schools. All of the 24,000 students would benefit from your vote. Bond measures require a 60 percent supermajority of “yes” votes for approval.

As a citizen of Vancouver for my entire life, I am proud to call Vancouver my home. I believe our children are our future. Please join me in voting yes!