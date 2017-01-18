Local football players win scholarships

A A

The 2016 high school football season was a good one for many local teams.

Wednesday, it got a whole lot better for seven players.

Seven Clark County football players were awarded scholarships at the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame’s Clark County chapter scholarship banquet Wednesday at Hudson’s Bay High School.

Liam Nabors of King’s Way Christian and Jeffery Mayolo of La Center each won first-place scholarships of $3,500.

Keithen Shepard of Union and Brady Brick of Battle Ground won second-place awards of $2,500 each.

SKylar Martin of Skyview won a $1,500 scholarship as a third-place recipent. Jeremy Scott of La Center and Michael Boyle of Camas split a third-place award, tallying $750 each.

The winners are selected based on their accomplishments in football (40 percent), academics (40 percent) and extracurricular and community involvement (20 percent).

The keynote speaker was Rian Lindell, a Mountain View High School graduate who made 306 field goals over 14 seasons in the National Football League.