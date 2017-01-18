Police respond to bank robbery near mall

A A

Vancouver police officers were called to the Vancouver Mall area following a reported robbery at a Wells Fargo bank branch there.

Officers responded after a robbery alarm was tripped at the Wells Fargo at 8211 N.E. Vancouver Mall Drive around 1:30 p.m.

According to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian, a short white man in his late 40s with a black-and-white beard wearing a ball cap and blue hoodie entered the bank, then presented a note to the teller. Radio traffic indicated no one saw a weapon, and no one was hurt.

Officers were heading to the mall soon after.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman said officers attempted to track the culprit with the help of a police dog, but were unable to locate him.