Portland mayor vows peace will be enforced

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he will rely on the police chief and his leadership for how best to respond to the anticipated mass of demonstrators expected to fill city streets before, on and after Inauguration Day, but he said the city won’t tolerate violence and vandalism.

In stark contrast to his predecessor, Wheeler also made it clear that police won’t allow marchers to gain access to freeways; will work to keep the regional mass transit, particularly MAX trains, from being blocked; and won’t allow a limited number of people to cause damage to the city “under the cover” of otherwise peaceful protests.

“I want to make it clear that will not be something that we will tolerate as a community,” the mayor said, standing with Chief Mike Marshman in the City Hall atrium Wednesday afternoon.

The mayor said he doesn’t want the city to be defined by the violent footage that marred election night and post-election night protests in November and was “broadcast all around the planet,” showing people smashing out car windshields or storefronts with bats, or setting newspaper stands or trash bins on fire.

“That’s not who we are,” the mayor said, raising both hands to punctuate his message. “We are an active and engaged and connected community … We’re not going to let people intent on violence or vandalism to define who we are.”

Yet the mayor also urged the community to have reasonable expectations, noting the difficult task that law enforcement faces trying to balance the First Amendment rights of protesters yet avoid damage to property and ensure the public’s safety.

The Police Bureau has been in close contact with the organizers of Saturday’s 44-block “Women’s March on Portland,” which is expected to start at the Morrison Bridge at noon and draw about 30,000 participants. Marshman said police have attempted to connect with organizers of events planned for Friday but “either had no response or not a helpful response.”