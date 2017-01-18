Ridgefield woman accused of intentional crash fails to appear in court

A A

A Ridgefield woman who’s accused of intentionally crashing into another vehicle in an attempt to harm herself failed to appear Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court.

An arrest warrant was issued for 57-year-old Devon M. Bentley, who’s charged with second-degree assault stemming from the Aug. 1 crash, court records show.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash, in which Bentley rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 99th Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

She was driving a 2003 Saturn Ion when she struck the rear of a northbound 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup at high speed. The Saturn continued north several hundred feet and struck a large oak tree, the affidavit said.

Bentley sustained serious injuries and was transported via ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. The 16-year-old driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene, court records state.

Witnesses and first responders at the scene reportedly heard Bentley screaming that she wanted to die and to let her car blow up. She has a significant history of mental health issues, according to authorities, and deputies said they believe she rammed her car into the Dodge in an attempt to harm herself.

Investigators stated Bentley was traveling 53 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time, and had 600 feet of clear sight prior to the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt, the affidavit said.