Saturday vigil planned for woman killed in strip mall fire

Friends and family are planning a Saturday evening candlelight vigil to mourn and remember a Vancouver woman who was killed in a Sunday morning fire at her workplace.

Firefighters recovered Sunday the body of Amy Marie Hooser, 47, in the burned ruins of a Sifton-area strip mall food mart, where she worked. Firefighters arrived to an active fire at the Sifton Plaza, at 13412 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd., around 5:40 Sunday morning. The complex also had a Texaco gas station barber shop, pet supply store and pet grooming business .

Officials later found the fire was set intentionally, and that Hooser died of smoke inhalation and blunt force injuries to the head. Hooser was a manager the Oasis Food Mart there at the four-unit retail complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire as a homicide.

Michelle Schultz-Linker, a friend to Hoover and her family, is organizing the vigil while the family handles other issues.

Hooser, Schultz-Linker said, was “a ball.”

“She was the sweetest girl. I mean, full of life, bubbly. Fun loving outgoing. She as a real real sweetheart,” she said. “I’ve never heard a bad thing said about her.”

Hooser has three daughters, Schultz-Linker said, and she had only just gone back to work after missing a month or so for an emergency surgery.

She had been working at the convenience store for several years before the fire, Schultz-Linker said.

The vigil is set to start around 7 p.m. Saturday at Diamond R Fast Tracks And Go Karts, at 13510 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd. Schultz-Linker requested that guests bring their own candles. Organizers are sharing information on the vigil through an event page on Facebook, under “Amy Hooser Candlelight Vigil.”