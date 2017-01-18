Seattle lawyer named new bankruptcy judge for region

A A

Seattle – A Seattle lawyer has been appointed to serve on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Chief Judge Sidney Thomas announced Wednesday that Mary Jo Heston will serve as the district’s new bankruptcy judge.

Heston’s 14-year term will begin on Feb. 1. She will replace Judge Paul Snyder, who retired on Dec. 31, 2016.

Thomas said Heston has a wealth of experience both in general commercial matters and complex bankruptcy issues.

Heston has been a shareholder at the Seattle law firm of Lane Powell PC since 1993. Prior to that, she served as the U.S. trustee for Region 18, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington state.