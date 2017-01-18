Selah students heading to inauguration on educational trip

A A

SELAH — Nineteen Selah High School students and two teachers headed out Tuesday to witness Donald Trump’s inauguration as president Friday.

The students, accompanied by English teacher Christina Thew and social studies teacher David Dwyer, are attending as part of the Worldstrides Discoveries Program, an educational travel program based in Virginia, said Principal Todd Hilberg.

While the trip was planned with the inauguration in mind, Hilberg stressed that the students didn’t know who was going to be the next president when they planned the trip in April 2016. At that time, Trump was a month away from winning enough delegates to clinch the Republican Party’s nomination.

To make the trip, the students had to raise $13,000, which Hilberg said they did through a series of fundraisers.

The students are expected to return on Sunday evening, he said.