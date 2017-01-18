Rain brings recovery from snow, ice

A A

Overnight rain and above-freezing temperatures brought most of Clark County to the brink of normalcy this morning for the first time in 2017.

Most public schools planned to open, though Vancouver and Camas schools are two hours late and Washougal schools are closed. Government and business offices are planning to be open as usual, and freeways and many arterial streets are bare and wet. Local surface streets are slushy; motorists should be wary of hydroplaning in puddles.

Of course, the morning commute may prove challenging as people get back on the wet roads after spending extra time at home.

Only the easternmost portions of the Columbia River Gorge are still in winter’s icy grip today. Highway 14 and Interstate 84 in Oregon are closed through the gorge, with no reopening time set yet.

In Vancouver, the temperature was about 35 degrees at approximately 6 a.m. For the first time in days, there are no storm advisories or flood watches in effect, though lingering snow and ice may create standing water and localized flooding.

Meanwhile, only rain showers are in the forecast for the next two days, with high temperatures near 47 degrees. That would make the next two days the warmest of 2017 thus far.

Portland International Airport is reporting only a handful of flight delays and cancellations.