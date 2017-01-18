Spotlight on Youth

A A

FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA STATE COMPETITION WINNERS

A team of high school students in Battle Ground Public Schools’ CASEE program won first place at a statewide Future Farmers of America forestry career development event in December. Students on the winning team were: Megan Arrowsmith, Andrew Baker, Isaiah Groth, Madelyn Groth, Justine Ingemanson, Gillian Kandoll, Rhys Kandoll, Rachael Matson and Cameron Paris. In part of the competition, students individually interpreted forestry maps, identified trees, tree disorders, equipment and chain saws. As a team, they used compasses to learn navigation techniques and measured trees by height and diameter at breast height.