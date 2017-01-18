Vancouver teen accused in August crash skips court

A A

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a teenager who failed to appear in Clark County Superior Court in connection with a August crash that left his passenger hospitalized for weeks.

Dakota P. Regas, 19, of Vancouver was supposed to appear on a summons on charges of vehicular assault and reckless driving, court records show.

Shortly before 4:15 p.m. Aug. 3, Regas was driving a 1998 Subaru Impreza north on Northeast 182nd Avenue approaching the intersection with Northeast 259th Street. His car was third in a line of vehicles approaching the intersection, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Regas attempted to pass the two vehicles in front of his in a no-passing zone. However, the vehicle in front, a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Jayme Hymas, was in the process of slowing to turn left on 259th Street. The Nissan was halfway through the turn when the Subaru struck the driver’s side. The impact caused the Nissan to leave the road, where it came to rest in a ditch against a tree and large rock. The Subaru struck a large utility pole, the affidavit said.

Regas, Hymas and a passenger in Regas’ vehicle, Jaelene Beebe, were all transported via ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Beebe suffered a lacerated intestine and developed a life-threatening infection. She spent nearly three weeks in the hospital recovering, according to court documents.