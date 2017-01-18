Vet honored for service aboard USS Iwo Jima

A A

Centralia – A Centralia-area veteran has been honored for his service 33 years after he helped wounded and dying soldiers aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

The Chronicle reported that Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler on Monday honored Curtis veteran Craig Robinson for his service in 1983.

Herrera Beutler presented the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal to Robinson at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis.

Robinson, then just 19 years old, was on the USS Iwo Jima when the U.S. Marine Corps Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, were attacked by terrorists with truck bombs. Robinson helped take care of the dead and dying who were brought onto the aircraft carrier and later went ashore to recover bodies.