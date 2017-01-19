2017 Economic Forecast Breakfast panelists: Strong workforce and infrastructure are key

A A

Clark County’s economic future lies in workforce development, infrastructure spending and transportation, according to the panelists at this year’s Economic Forecast Breakfast hosted by The Columbian.

The event, titled Vision 2020, asked executives Vincent Bradley of Banfield Pet Hospital; Stephen Nigro of HP Inc.; and Mei Wu of SmartRG Inc. about the ways they felt the county could continue to build its expanding economy in the coming years.

The most prevalent answer, besides talk of replacing the Interstate 5 bridge, was to invest in high-skilled jobs training to lure businesses, and develop the city into the sort of place those workers want to stay.

“The key things to think about: if we’re going to build this community here in Clark County, we need not only talent, we need the businesses (in order) to provide the students jobs after they graduate from school, and we also need a community for them to live and work and play in,” said Wu, managing director at SmartRG Inc., a company specializing in software for telecommunications firms.

“We had a choice when we said we were going to get into 3-D printing to work anywhere in the world – and believe me, we could do it anywhere in the world – but you want to leverage the expertise that you have,” said Nigro, who oversees the computer hardware company’s 3-D printing division. “Talent, for us, we want to continue to pull local.”

The discussion was moderated by Mike Bomar, president of the Columbia River Economic Development Council.

John Mitchell, who spent three decades at the chief economist for U.S. Bancorp, was the keynote speaker. He touched on a wide range of national topics, from the similarities between the 1980s and today and a glaring uncertainty facing the United States regarding a new White House administration with new tax and trade policies.

Scott Bailey, regional economist for the Washington Employment Security Department, and political science faculty member Carolyn Long of Washington State University closed out the event.