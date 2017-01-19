Boys basketball: Columbia Adventist 70, Firm Foundation 45

A A

A 26-point first quarter was enough to send Columbia Adventist to the victory.

Josiah Redberg had 21 points to lead a balanced attack. Nick Squires had 18 points, and Brandon Koronko and Cameron Bean each scored 10.

Andrew Rommel led Firm Foundation with 27 points.

COLUMBIA ADVENTIST 70, FIRM FOUNDATION 45

COLUMBIA ADVENTIST — Brandon Koronko 10, Elias Saldana 0, Mikey Burdick 2, Nick Squires 18, Hayden Sherill 5, Josiah Redberg 21, Austin Dietrich 0, Kenny Garcia 2, Kaelan Willauer 0, Cameron Bean 10, Baylie Ermshar 2. Totals 27 (8) 8-14 70.

FIRM FOUNDATION — Colton Close 6, Mike Olson 0, Kaden Richter 1, Trayton Maunu 0, Noah Ashton 0, Andrew Rommel 27, Daniel Kogler 11, August Helmes 0. Totals 13 (8) 11-17 45.

Col.Adv. 26 16 15 13–70

FirmFound. 6 12 10 17–45