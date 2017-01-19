Boys basketball: Prairie 68, Hudson’s Bay 61

A A

Dante Heitschmidt and Braiden Broadbent each hit three-point field goals in the fourth quarter to give Prairie breathing space in a close game.

The Eagles lead by three points at halftime.

PRAIRIE 69, HUDSON’S BAY 61

PRAIRIE — Dante Heitschmidt 6, Braiden Broadbent 15, Seth Hall 18, Ethan Rouse 4, Josiah Nickel 2, Logan Reed 8, Matthew Kogler 15.

HUDSON’S BAY — Carter Morse, Demareya Gipson 6, Quentin Raynor 18, Quadrese Teague 15, Elijah Hoover 9, Myles Artis, Eric Ryapolov 7, Jordan Hickman 6, Marcos Cadiz.

Prairie 15 17 20 16–68

HudBay 17 18 14 12–61

JV — Prairie. C — Prairie won.