Boys basketball: Washougal 70, Woodland 68

The Washougal Panthers rallied from a 10-point deficit with four minutes to play for a 70-68 2A GSHL boys basketball victory over Woodland.

Collin Prangley had 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Washougal attack.

Jake Klackner made seven 3-pointers for his 21 points for the Panthers. Collin Prangley added 19 points.

Louis Barles had steals that led to points that were instrumental in Washougal’s comeback. He scored 10 points.

Tanner Sixberry made six 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter, to lead Woodland with 27 points. Bryce Mulder had 20 points for the Beavers.

Woodland outscored Washougal 25-10 in that third period to take a double-digit lead before Washougal answered.

Woodland was hampered by a 7-for-16 effort from the free throw line.

WASHOUGAL 70, WOODLAND 68

WASHOUGAL — Louie Barles 10, Collin Prangley 28, Ben Gutkind 0, Jake Klackner 21, Troy Prince-Butterfield 3, Mitchell Leon 0, Carter Murray 0, John Miner 0, Bailey Deming 2, Nick Oakes 6. Totals 24 (10) 12-18 70.

WOODLAND — Bryce Mulder 20, Joshua Pasual 0, Devin Rice 3, Wyatt Harsh 4, Palmer Dinehart 5, Tristan Thomas 0, Tyler Flanagan 9, Tanner Sixberry 27. Totals 26 (9) 7-16 68.

Washougal 14 22 10 24–70

Woodland 18 13 25 12–68

JV — Woodland 38-37.