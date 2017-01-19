Clark County Wrestling on for Friday, Saturday

A A

The Clark County Wrestling Tournament, postponed last week due to inclement weather, is this weekend at Hudson’s Bay High School.

This is the 46th year of the event, and seventh to include girls wrestling.

The action will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday and resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Finals are tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Medals will be awarded to the top six in each weight class in boys wrestling and top four in each weight class in girls wrestling.

Tickets are $10 per day for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students.