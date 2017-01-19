Dow erases gain for 2017 as stocks fall

A A

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones industrial average erased its gains for 2017 on Thursday as it fell for the fifth day in a row, part of a pullback for stock indexes as Treasury yields continued their upward march.

Losses were widespread, with three stocks falling on the New York Stock Exchange for every one that rose. Utilities, real-estate investment trusts and others that pay big dividends were among the hardest hit because their payouts look less attractive when bond yields are rising. Small company stocks took outsize losses.

The Dow fell 72.23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 19,732.40, slightly lower than where it finished 2016. Still, it’s not far from its record closing high of 19,974.62, set one month ago.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 8.20 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,263.69. The Nasdaq composite gave up 15.57 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,540.08.

The Russell 2000, which tracks smaller companies, lost 12.81 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,345.74. The Russell, which surged after the presidential election and finished 2016 with a gain of almost 20 percent, also turned lower for the year.

Stocks have slowed in January following an electrifying jump higher since Election Day as investors wait to see what a Donald Trump presidency will really mean for stocks. They’ve already seen the optimistic case, as shown in the 6-percent jump for the S&P 500 after Trump’s surprise election victory, propelled by expectations for lower taxes and less regulation on businesses.

But on the possible downside, increased tariffs or trade restrictions could mean drops in profits for big U.S. companies.

“The stock market seems to be perched like a tightrope walker, balanced on the center, but there are a couple hundred-pound weights on each end of the balancing pole,” said Rich Weiss, senior portfolio manager at American Century Investments.

Even with all the uncertainties, the market has remained relatively calm. The S&P 500 hasn’t swung by 1 percent, either up or down, since early December. And the VIX index, which market pros use to gauge how nervous investors are, is still about 50 percent lower than where it was a year ago.

Weiss calls that “irrational complacency.”

Bond yields continued their march higher after more economic reports joined the recently growing pile of encouraging data. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.47 percent from 2.43 percent late Wednesday.

Yields have generally been climbing since Election Day on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will spur more inflation and economic growth.

The 10-year yield is still below its recent high of just over 2.60 percent reached in mid-December, but it’s also well above the 2.09 percent level it was at a year ago. Last July it went as low as 1.36 percent.

One of Thursday’s reports showed that the number of workers seeking unemployment claims fell last week to its lowest level in more than 43 years, a sign that corporate layoffs are subsiding. Another report showed that homebuilders broke ground on more new homes in December, capping a solid 2016 for the industry.

A stronger economy could sway the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly.