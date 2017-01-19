Ex-candidate accused of secretly taping sexual encounter

A A

EUGENE, Ore. — A man who twice ran for Congress in Oregon has been charged with secretly recording himself having consensual sex with a university student in Virginia.

The Register-Guard reports that Jim Feldkamp faces a charge of nonconsensually filming a person in the nude. In Virginia, it’s a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail.

Feldkamp ran for Congress as a Republican in 2004 and 2006. Both times, he lost to Democrat Peter DeFazio.

Feldkamp has been an adjunct professor at George Mason University in Virginia. Local media reports say he met the woman on campus but wasn’t teaching her at the time of the alleged recording.

The student contacted police after finding the camera and video in Feldkamp’s apartment.

Court records show Feldkamp was arrested in November. He’s due back in court on Jan. 31.