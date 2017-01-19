Girls basketball: Columbia River 49, Ridgefield 39

A A

The Chieftains had a 13-point lead by the end of the first quarter and built a margin as high as 22 points.

Jordan Ryan scored 19 for Columbia River, while Kate Kraft collected 13 rebounds.

Anna Murphy scored 12 points for the Spudders.

COLUMBIA RIVER 49, RIDGEFIELD 39

RIDGEFIELD –Sarah Jenkins 2, Anna Murphy 12, Devi Dugan 11, Aliesha Ball, Kylie Greenwald 5, Kaia Oliver 0, Emma Jenkins, Emi Long 2, Karli Oliver 4, Amy Bishop-Smith 3. Totals 11 (3) 12-20 39.

COLUMBIA RIVER — Ellie Furth 6, Liz Canton, Kate Kraft 7, Erin Baker 8, Katie Kolbe 4, Anna Klundt 2, Jordan Ryan 19, Claire Pardue 3, Emma Fisk 6. Totals 18 (2) 11-28 49.

Ridgefield 1 10 9 19–39

Col.River 14 13 15 7–49

JV — Ridgefield 37, Columbia River 36