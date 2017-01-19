Girls basketball: Prairie 85, Hudson’s Bay 10

A A

Brooke Walling scored 16 points and had eight rebounds, Grace Prom had 15 points and five assists, and Allie Corral also scored 15 points in the Falcons’ 3A GSHL victory.

PRAIRIE 85, HUDSON’S BAY 10

HUDSON’S BAY — Gabbie Garcia 0, Lousei Mikaele 0, Shelby DeLong 0, Deona Muehe-Brice 2, Abagail Barton 2, Abbie Marcum 4, Sharon Hanson 2, Lizeth Ramirez 0, Brittany Doolittle 0, Storm Ding. Totals 4 (0) 2-2 10.

PRAIRIE — Sarina Martinez 0, Allie Corral 15, Kazz Parks 5, Jozie Tangeman 3, Mallory Williams 9, Grace Prom 15, Malaika Quigley 3, Cassidy Gardner 9, Brooke Walling 16. Totals 26 (10) 3-9 85.

HudBay 4 4 0 2–10

Prairie 32 22 16 15–85

JV — Prairie won; C — Prairie won.