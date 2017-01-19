Girls basketball: Washougal 57, R.A. Long 39

A A

The top team in the Class 2A Greater St. Helens League had no trouble on the road.

Mason Oberg had 19 points and eight assists, and Beyonce Bea had 18 points and eight rebounds as the Panthers won every quarter.

McKinley Stotts came off the bench and had a season-high 10 points for the Panthers.

Khloe Snair led R.A. Long with 19 points.

WASHOUGAL 57, R.A. LONG 39

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford 0, Mason Oberg 19, Beyonce Bea 18, Toryi Midland 7, Lindsey Thomas 2, Ashley Gibbons 1, Kiara Cross 0, Emilee Smart 0, Kaitlyn Reijonen 0, Tianna Barnett 0, McKinley Stotts 10, Paige Wilson 0. Totals 20 (5) 12-16 57.

R.A. LONG — Megan Olsen 0, Arianna Maryott 3, Eastyn Reeves 7, Khloe Snair 19, Sadie Allen 0, Shauncey Flemming 2, Rayana Randall 2, Mya Kirzy 2, Abagail Smith 2, Kaily Sirnio 0. Totals 15 (3) 6-9 39.

Washougal 12 14 17 14–57

R.A. Long 9 6 12 12–39

JV — Washougal won.