Girls basketball: Woodland 56, Hockinson 50

The Woodland Beavers figured out the Hockinson press after a few stressful moments in the fourth quarter and got the road win.

Kayla Fredricks scored 14 points to lead the Beavers. She had six in the final quarter, when she made all four of her free throws.

Payton Wangler had 19 points to lead the Hawks.

Brittany McGuire, who had 15 points, banked in a long 3-pointer at the third-quarter horn to pull Hockinson within three points.

The Hawks then put on a different press to open the fourth quarter, igniting a bit of a run to go up by four points.

The Beavers adjusted, broke the press, then regained the lead.

Dana Glovick and Payten Foster each added eight points for Woodland. Kelly Sweyer had four steals. Fredricks led the team with seven rebounds.

WOODLAND 56, HOCKINSON 50

WOODLAND — Audrey Adams 6, McKenna Flanagan 4, Kaija Olson 4, Kayla Fredricks 14, Payten Foster 8, Kelly Sweyer 2, Dana Glovick 8, Kaily Christensen 4, Nicole Guthrie 6. Totals 19 (0) 18-30 56.

HOCKINSON — Emma Dietel 9, Payton Wangler 19, Lauren Ellensohn 0, Grace Russell 7, Brittany McGuire 15, Adyson Dyer 0, Elyse Fisher 0, Katie Wynkoop 0.

Woodland 15 14 12 15–56

Hockinson 9 17 12 12–50

JV — Hockinson won.