Snow damages Oregon wildlife center’s bird, skunk enclosures

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Four animal enclosures at a wildlife center in southwestern Oregon have been damaged by days of snow and rain.

The Daily Courier reports that one of the bird enclosures at Wildlife Images collapsed completely during the wet weather last week. The net ceiling on two other aviaries was also damaged, as was the roof of a metal skunk cage.

Dave Siddon, executive director of the rehabilitation and education center west of Grants Pass, says the destroyed aviary was built with help from an AmeriCorps team and will need to be rebuilt before spring, when rehabilitation season begins. He says the enclosure provided an area where birds could fly before being released into the wild.

No animals were harmed and they are all safe in temporary housing.