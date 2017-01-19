Two-vehicle crash blocks Highway 14 near Washougal

A A

A two-vehicle, apparent injury crash blocked both directions of state Highway 14 by Washougal around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The crash, near 32nd Street and the highway, was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Both directions of traffic, between Washougal River Road and 32nd Street, were blocked off soon after, with officials diverting traffic around the crash.

At least one ambulance was dispatched to the crash, which had traffic backed up toward Camas. The scene was cleared and traffic moving again on the highway by about 3:10 that afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Multiple collisions and traffic incidents in the more eastern reaches Highway 14 were reported that day.

This post will be updated.