5 arrested in Vancouver home invasion robbery

Vancouver police arrested five people after a home invasion robbery in the Sherwood neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Northeast 109th Avenue for a report that a group of men had entered the apartment with firearms and told the victim to get on the ground, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

After the men left, the victim was able to see the suspects drive off in a white colored four-door vehicle and officers spotted a car matching that description near the intersection of Southeast Chkalov Drive and Mill Plain Boulevard, police said.

Officers were able to catch the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 205 on the north side of the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge, police said. Southbound traffic was temporarily shut down due to the nature of the allegations against the car’s occupants.

The suspects were interviewed by detectives and eventually arrested. Vancouver police said the following people were arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary: Sammy Bulambo, 18, Kelyn C.L. Jones, 19, Savion I. Lockett, 19, Mason Sinner, 19, Sierra J. Mott, 20.

The vehicle stopped appeared to contain evidence related to the robbery and was seized for application of a search warrant.

The agency said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.