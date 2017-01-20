Boys basketball: Camas 51, Heritage 49

A A

Tre Carlisle’s 17 points and Logan Miller’s 10 led the Papermakers, who withstood a late 3-pointer from Heritage’s Sanjeet Singh that made it a one-point game late.

Camas drilled a free throw that made it 51-49, and a full-court shot by Heritage at the buzzer fell short.

Singh led the Timberwolves with 12 points and Jander Cline and LaTrell Johnson each added 10.

CAMAS 51, HERITAGE 49

CAMAS — Logan Miller 10, Tanner Fogle 2, Nathan Chilian 5, Cooper McNatt 0, Isaiah Sampson 8, Alex Glikbarg 9, Levi Gilstrap 0, Tre Carlisle 17. Totals 18 (4) 11-21 51.

HERITAGE — Jared Padley 0, Ammon Garrison 2, Keoni Peneueta 7, Michael Taras 0, Xayvier Pitre 0, Nick Morse 0, Jander Cline 10, LaTrell Johnson 10, Josh Patton 8, Sanjeet Singh 12. Totals 18 (5) 8-15 49.

Camas 9 12 16 14–51

Heritage 11 16 8 14–49

JV — Camas won