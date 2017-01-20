Boys basketball: Columbia River 62, Ridgefield 48

A A

In a game that featured a combined 17 made 3-pointers, Columbia River hit back-to-back-to-back 3s off three Ridgefield turnovers to begin the third quarter to pull away from the Spudders in their 2A GSHL road victory.

“That was the difference in the game,” Ridgefield coach Jason Buffum said.

Of the Chieftains’ 22 field goals, 10 were 3s. Spencer Long (River) and Travis Gottsch (Ridgefield) shared game-high honors with 25 points.

COLUMBIA RIVER 62, RIDGEFIELD 48

COLUMBIA RIVER — Caden Dezort 6, Jacob Hjort 15, Evan Dirksen 0, Nathan Hockhalter 3, Nasseen Gutierrez 2, Spencer Long 25, Jack Armstrong 4, Spencer Black 7. Totals 22 (10) 10-12 62

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 5, Travis Gottsch 25, Andrew Williams 0, Cameron Short 0, Kellen Bringhurst 3, Jack Vance 3, Louden Wardius 8, Spencer Andersen 4, Wyatt Layman 2. Totals 24 (7) 7-11 48

Col.River 13 13 20 15–62

Ridgefield 13 12 12 13–48

JV — Columbia River 45, Ridgefield 43; C — Columbia River 38, Ridgefield 34.