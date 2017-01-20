Boys basketball: Evergreen 82, Mountain View 75 (OT)

A A

The Thunder had two game-winning opportunities in regulation, but it was the Plainsmen who took control in the four-minute overtime session to move into third place in the 3A GSHL standings.

John Hansberry’s overtime-opening 3-pointer set the tone for Evergreen, Thunder coach Aaron Shepherd said, as the Plainsmen outscored Mountain View 17-10 in overtime for the victory.

Hansberry had 12 of his game-high 26 points in overtime. Dustin Nettles added 16 points and Brock Schoene added 15.

Alex Bailey led Mountain View with 18 and Alex Hegel added 14 for the Thunder.

EVERGREEN 82, MOUNTAIN VIEW 75 (OT)

EVERGREEN — Payton Monda 10, John Hansberry 26, Jeremy Harju 1, Shawn Johnson Jr. 5, Christian Huerta 5, Dustin Nettles 16, Anderson 4, Brock Schoene 15. Totals 29 (7) 17-35 82

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Jack Mertens 3, Darien Chase 9, Alex Hegel 14, Makai Anderson 6, Bryant Smith 0, Trevor Green 9, Alex Bailey 18, Cameron Henderson 7, Troy Pacheco 9. Totals 26 (5) 18-35 75

Evergreen 14 11 19 21 17 — 82

Mtn.View 12 20 13 20 10 — 75