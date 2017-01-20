Boys basketball: Woodland 65, Hockinson 48

A A

Tanner Sixberry posted a game-high 22 points, including nailing six of the Beavers’ seven 3-pointers to get Woodland back on a winning track in the 2A GSHL boys basketball standings.

Bryce Mulder added 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Palmer Dinehart and Tyler Flanagan each added 13 for the Beavers, who are now 4-3 in league and 8-5 overall.

“We win when we win the rebounding battle,” Woodland coach Andrew Johnson said. “We did that really well tonight.”

Hockinson coach Manny Melo credited Devan Riggs (five points) and Matt Gospe (10 points) for their big nights and helping spark the Hawks in the third quarter.

WOODLAND 65, HOCKINSON 48

WOODLAND — Bryce Mulder 15, Devin Rice 0, Wyatt Harsh 2, Palmer Dinehart 13, Tristan Thomas 0, Tyler Flanagan 13, Tanner Sixberry 22. Totals 23 (7) 12-16 65.

HOCKINSON — Devan Riggs 5, Ryder Poverud 2, Canon Racanelli, Matt Henry 0, Sawyer Racanelli 4, Matt Gospe 10, Peyton Brammer 12, Ry Paulsen 6, Micah Paulsen 2, Cameron Venema 7, Totals 18 (4) 8-16 48.

Woodland 18 20 9 18–65

Hockinson 9 19 9 11–48