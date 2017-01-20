Girls basketball: La Center 74, Battle Ground 42

A A

The Wildcats jumped out on the 4A Tigers with a 27-point first quarter, thanks in part to Taylor Stephens’ three first-quarter 3s on their way to the nonleague road victory.

Stephens finished with 19 points — including 11 of her points in the third quarter — six rebounds and four steals. Molly Edwards posted a game-high 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Kelly Poteet paced BG with 10 points.

LA CENTER 74, BATTLE GROUND 42

LA CENTER — Laynie Erickson 2, Alyssa McKnight 2, Whitley Seter 0, Molly Edwards 21, Natasha Lewis 0, Lauryn Powers 2, Bethany Whitten 6, Madison Rose 0, Taylor Mills 20, Mia Edwards 2, Taylor Stephens 19

BATTLE GROUND — Brenley Billingsley 6, Anna Brinton 4, Morgan Stradley 7, Brianna Adams 9, Kelly Poteet 10, Emeline Akengue 6.

La Center 27 15 17 15–74

Bat.Ground 9 4 17 12–42

JV — Battle Ground won