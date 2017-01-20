Girls basketball: Woodland 54, Washougal 50

A A

Glen Flanagan isn’t dreaming.

The Woodland Beavers are indeed a red-hot team.

First, it was Thursday’s impressive road victory at Hockinson. Then, his team did one better — a 54-50 victory over first-place Washougal on Friday night, handing the Panthers their first loss in the 2A Greater St. Helens League girls basketball ranks.

“And both were on the road,” said Flanagan, the Beavers’ long-tenured coach said. “It was huge. … We easily could be 2-4 on the outside looking in. 4-2 looks pretty good.”

Kayla Fredricks scored a team-best 12 points, McKenna Flanagan added 11, and Audrey Adams chipped in 10, as the Beavers, now winners of three straight and four of their past five games, move into a second-place tie in the 2A GSHL standings with Columbia River.

Woodland (4-2 league, 9-5 overall) led by six to begin the fourth quarter and again at 44-38 lead with just over 5 minutes left in the game.

And while Washougal (5-1, 7-4) made a comeback of its own, the Beavers sealed their win at the free-throw line. Kaily Christiansen nailed 1 of 2 in the closing seconds to make it a four-point lead at 54-50.

Adams added eight rebounds, and three steals. Fredricks added seven rebounds and six steals.

“They’re just believing,” Coach Flanagan said of his team.

Beyonce Bea had a game-best 22 points and Mason Oberg added 18 for the Panthers.

WOODLAND 54, WASHOUGAL 50

WOODLAND — Audrey Adams 10, McKenna Flanagan 11, Kaija Olson 0, Kayla Fredricks 12, Payten Foster 3, Kelly Sweyer 7, Dana Glovick 4, Gelina Wakefield, Kaily Christensen 6, Emily Dietrich, Nicole Guthrie 1, Chloe Eddy 0. Totals 19 (0) 16-33 54.

WASHOUGAL — Maggie Hungerford 0, Mason Oberg 18, Beyonce Bea 22, Toryi Midland 4, Lindsey Thomas 5, Ashley Gibbons 0, Kiara Cross 0, Emilee Smart 0, Kaitlyn Reijonen 1, Tianna Barnett 0, McKinley Stotts 0, Paige Wilson 0. Totals 19 (5) 7-16 50.

Woodland 7 11 20 16–54

Washougal 8 14 10 18–50

JV — Washougal won.