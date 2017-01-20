Hazel Dell Elementary on lockdown for police activity

A A

Hazel Dell Elementary is on lockdown while Clark County sheriff’s deputies search for a possibly armed suspect with a restraining order violation, dispatchers said.

Deputies were called to 404 N.E. 66th St. just before 8 a.m. for a reported disturbance with a weapon, according to emergency dispatch logs.

A suspect with a restraining order reportedly came to the residence and threatened someone with a weapon, according to emergency radio traffic monitored by The Columbian.

Deputies are searching for the suspect in the Hazel Dell area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.