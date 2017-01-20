Man accused of murder, arson a regular customer at Sifton store

A A

The Vancouver man accused of robbing and killing a clerk at a convenience store before lighting the building on fire was a frequent customer of the store, according to court documents filed in the case.

Mitchell Heng, 21, admitted to police that he went to the Sifton Market early Sunday morning to rob Amy Marie Hooser, the 47-year-old supervisor, court records state.

Heng told detectives he followed Hooser to the back of the store and robbed her, taking $80 and a carton of cigarettes and then starting the fire at the business, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by detectives in support of the allegations. He refused to tell investigators how Hooser was killed, the affidavit states.

Hooser’s body was found among the rubble of the Sifton Market convenience store at 13412 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd. after a three-alarm fire ripped through the four-unit Sifton Plaza retail complex early Sunday morning. Hooser died of blunt force trauma and smoke inhalation, ruled a homicide by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Heng appeared in Clark County Superior Court on Friday to face allegations of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree robbery.

Judge Scott Collier set Heng’s bail at $2 million and scheduled his arraignment, when he will be formally charged, for Feb. 1.

Detectives in the case reviewed surveillance footage, which showed Hooser arrive at work at about 5:11 a.m. Sunday and begin to prepare to open the store, according to the affidavit.

A man, later identified as Heng, then enters the store and appears to request a key from Hooser, at which point Hooser walks toward the rear of the store and the man follows her, the document states. Hooser is not seen on the video footage again, detectives wrote.

Heng returns with a dark colored stain on his shirt that appears to be blood, according to the court document. He took a carton of Marlboro cigarettes and set them on the counter and was seen carrying coffee filters and a lighter, which he appeared to light on fire in the office area of the store, according to the affidavit.

Another employee of the market was interviewed and told detectives that Heng was a regular customer who also often frequented High 5 Cannabis, the document states. The photo was supplied to the store, and an employee there helped to identify Heng as the suspect.

Detectives along with members of the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team arrested Heng at a relative’s house, 6407 N.E. 107th Place, then detectives served a warrant at the apartment where Heng had been living, 13608 N.E. 72nd St., according to court documents.

When he was shown the surveillance video, Heng said, “That’s me,” court records state.

“Obviously this was a violent and premeditated crime, very heinous in nature,” said Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kasey Vu.

In 2013, Heng was convicted of second-degree assault wherein the victim was an acquaintance and served nine months in jail. His criminal history also includes a 2008 disorderly conduct case, Vu said.

Scott Spencer, a longtime friend of Hooser, attended Friday’s court hearing and said that he plans to attend every hearing until the case is finished.

Spencer described Hooser as a warm, considerate and funny person who had a lot of good friends who were hurting.

“I can’t believe somebody could do the things that he did to my friend,” he said. “We’re just all devastated that something like this could happen to someone so full of life.”

Spencer, 50, said he often escorted Hooser to work because she didn’t like opening the store by herself on the weekends.

“I wish I would have gone with her, I probably could have prevented this whole thing,” he said.

Hooser had just gotten out of the hospital and wasn’t feeling too strong but went to work anyway, Spencer said.

“To have this all happen on her second day back … its unbelievable,” he said. “It’s the worst it could possibly be.”

A candlelight vigil for Hooser is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Diamond R Fast Tracks And Go Karts, 13510 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd.