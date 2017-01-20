Papa Murphy’s launching television ad campaign

A A

Papa Murphy’s, the Vancouver-based chain of pizza stores, announced this week the launch of its first national television advertising campaign.

Called “Papa Murphy’s Law,” the campaign shows how the chaos of modern family life is remedied with a take-and-bake pizza for dinner, the company said.

“‘Papa Murphy’s Law’ shows that if you give your family real, fresh ingredients without the burden of prep or cleanup, you can avoid the chaos — at least when it comes to dinner,” Brandon Solano, chief marketing officer at Papa Murphy’s, said in a statement.

Commercials will air for three weeks, starting Jan. 23. They will feature changes to the menu, as well, the company said.